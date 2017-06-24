ACF worries over spates of killing in Taraba, calls for urgent action …As death toll in Mambilla crisis rises to 18

Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed worry over the spate of killings and destruction of property in the Taraba state by unknown gunmen, saying the alleged killing required urgent attention to stop it. A statement issued in Kaduna, Friday, the Forum stated that, the area, “as reported in the media within the last four days, is worrisome […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

