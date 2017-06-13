Acting national police chief to act against cops getting tenders – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Acting national police chief to act against cops getting tenders
Times LIVE
Lieutenant General. Lesetja Mothiba gestures during a press conference at the Gauteng police headquarters in Parktown. Image by: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden. Acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba wants stronger action taken …
SAPS top brass grilled over officers doing 'conflicting' business with govt
Mothiba, top officials taken to task over cops 'doing business' with SAPS
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!