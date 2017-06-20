Acting President Osinbajo postpones meeting with Northern traditional rulers

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo meeting with the traditional rulers from the northern part of the country, initially slated for Monday, has been postponed to today ( Tuesday ). This was confirmed on Monday evening via the official twitter handle of Mr Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and …

The post Acting President Osinbajo postpones meeting with Northern traditional rulers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

