Acting President Osinbajo Signs #Budget2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law. Osinbajo made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. I just signed 2017 Budget into law. It’s an important milestone in our economic recovery & growth plan laid in April by President Buhari. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 12, 2017 The event was […]

The post Acting President Osinbajo Signs #Budget2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

