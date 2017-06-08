Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo Arrives Maiduguri After Boko Haram Attack (Photos)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday flew to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, less than 24 hours after Boko Haram terrorists ravaged communities in the state.

Prof. Osinbajo in Borno flagged off the Aso Rock food distribution programme.

