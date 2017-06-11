Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo attends Bisi Akande daughter’s wedding

The daughter of the former Interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bisi Akande, wedded in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday. The event was attended by leading lights of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government, led by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. In attendance also was Senate President Bukola …

Hello. Add your message here.