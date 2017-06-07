Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo calls for the quick approval of $1.49bn for 10 states

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written a letter to the Senate and the House of Representatives, requesting them to separate the $1.49bn meant for projects in 10 states from the 2016-2018 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan of the Federal Government. He said this was to enable the National Assembly to give accelerated hearing to the loan …

The post Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo calls for the quick approval of $1.49bn for 10 states appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

