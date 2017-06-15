Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo holds secret meeting with Emir of Kano

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, are currently meeting behind closed-doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. The emir arrived Osinbajo’s office at exactly 2. 40pm, reports Daily Trust. Details later…

The post Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo holds secret meeting with Emir of Kano appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

