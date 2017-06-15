Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in crucial meeting with Emir Sanusi – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in crucial meeting with Emir Sanusi
NAIJ.COM
Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently having a closed door meeting with the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Daily Trust reports that the meeting commenced shortly after the emir arrived Osinbajo's office at …
Osinbajo meets Sanusi, behind closed doors
Osinbajo Meets Emir Of Kano Behind Closed Doors
Kaduna declaration : Osinbajo meets Emir of Kano
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!