Acting Secretary to Parliament appointed – News24

Acting Secretary to Parliament appointed
Cape Town – Penelope Tyawa has been appointed the acting Secretary to Parliament after Gengezi Mgidlana was "granted" special leave on Friday following a raft of corruption allegations against him. The Presiding Officers appointed Tyawa, deputy …
