Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actor ‘Femi Branch’ Denies Planning To Remarry Following Second Wife’s Outburst

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch is not planning to get married for the third time anytime soon, his spokesperson, Jonathan Daniel, has said. There had been widespread reports that he was planning to walk the aisle with a new British lover recently. His second wife, Ibitola, also granted an interview on the back of the rumours …

The post Actor ‘Femi Branch’ Denies Planning To Remarry Following Second Wife’s Outburst appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.