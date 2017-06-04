Actress ‘Doris Simeon’ Returns To Set After 7 Year Hiatus

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has ended her long break from the movies as she returns to set producing and acting in three new projects. She is reportedly on a set working with an undisclosed director working on the movie, “Lori Ere” starring Bimbo Thomas, Regina Chukwu, Ogyny and Saidi Balogun. Doris is also shooting “Aseju” …

