Actress Georgina Onuoha and Fan Engage in a Fierce Fight Over TBoss ( Read Full Gist)

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha, who has been off headlines after engaging in a long lasting online brawl with controversial journalist, Kemo Olunloyo, is back in another fight. The U.S based actress got into an argument with a fan of former Big Brother Naija contestant, TBoss’ over the nose ring she wears often. Georgina was of …

The post Actress Georgina Onuoha and Fan Engage in a Fierce Fight Over TBoss ( Read Full Gist) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

