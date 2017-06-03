Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Lizzy Anjorin Blasts Saheed Balogun (See why)

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A fresh war is brewing in the Yoruba movie industry and this is between two top actors Lizzy Anjorin  and Saidi Balogun! Lizzy has threatened fire and brimstone as Saidi Balogun’s birthday event clashes with her movie premiere slated for the 7th of July 2017. According to the actress, not only is the top actor …

The post Actress Lizzy Anjorin Blasts Saheed Balogun (See why) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.