Actress Lizzy Anjorin Threatens To Curse Her Brother For Betraying Her

Nollywood Actress Lizzy Anjorin has called out her unidentified brother who betrayed her and also threatens to curse him. Lizzy who is set to premiere her new movie Owo Nairabet shared her story of how she was betrayed by her brother who plans to host his show same day as her movie premiere. She captioned …

The post Actress Lizzy Anjorin Threatens To Curse Her Brother For Betraying Her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

