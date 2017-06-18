Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Lizzy Oraya – ‘Avoid ‘Instant Noodles Man, To Keep Your Marriage’

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Lizzy Oraya is your everyday homely girl who wouldn’t get beyond the line drawn for her by her parents. But when it comes to the matters of the heart and marriage in particular, the curvy, anterior-posteriorly endowed ebony beauty can be such a rebel. Lizzy Oraya While chatting with Potpourri recently on …

The post Actress Lizzy Oraya – ‘Avoid ‘Instant Noodles Man, To Keep Your Marriage’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.