Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Maryam Charles boasts Nollywood will soon surpass Hollywood – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Actress Maryam Charles boasts Nollywood will soon surpass Hollywood
Vanguard
Fast rising Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has expressed confidence in the Nigerian movie making industry. Maryam Charles. Speaking on the set of her soon to be released film, ON TIME, Charles said the Nollywood will soon surpass the American film …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.