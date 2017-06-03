Actress Maryam Charles boasts Nollywood will soon surpass Hollywood

BY IYABO AINA

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles has expressed confidence in the Nigerian movie making industry.

Speaking on the set of her soon to be released film, ON TIME, Charles said the Nollywood will soon surpass the American film industry, Hollywood.

“Now that everyone is adopting a higher standard in their works, Nollywood will soon surpass Hollywood.” She said

While condenming Nollywood and its practitioners, Charles said there remains a lot of work to be done but in due time, Nollywood will be known worldwide.

“Nollywood can only get better at this point because everyone is stepping up their game. I’m a practitioner in this industry. No one wants to entertain mediocrity anymore and that is the only thing that can stop the industry from moving forward,” she added.

The post Actress Maryam Charles boasts Nollywood will soon surpass Hollywood appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

