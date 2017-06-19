Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband slams government for making actress ambassador for widows

Estranged husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has blasted government for making his ex-wife ambassador for widows. He condemned the government’s action while wishing men all around the world a happy father’s day in an Instagram post. He slammed the government for “destroying marriages.” Aigbe’s ex-husband wondered why someone will take up the […]

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband slams government for making actress ambassador for widows

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

