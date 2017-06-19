Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Mercy Johnson Flaunts Her Flattering Figure in Lovely Outfit

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Versatile Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie dazzles in new photos shared on her Instagram page. The mother of three dressed in a lovely dressed, made by Mercy Aigbe’s Go-to fashion designer, CEO Luminee. Mercy wore a strapless dress which hugged her proportionate body in all the right places. The dress features frilly Ankara hem and …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

