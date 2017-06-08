Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Moji Olaiya buried – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment


NAIJA NEWS

Actress Moji Olaiya buried
The Eagle Online
Actress Moji Olaiya, was interred on Wednesday at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos. Olaiya, 42, was dressed in white in a Muslim casket. Prayers were offered for the repose of her souls at the Ebony funeral palour at the cemetery. She died
