Actress Moji Olaiya buried

Actress Moji Olaiya, was interred on Wednesday at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos. Olaiya, 42, was dressed in white in a Muslim casket. Prayers were offered for the repose of her souls at the Ebony funeral palour at the cemetery.

