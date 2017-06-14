Actress Oge Okoye allegedly wears “yansh pad,” twitter user reacts (See photo)

Nollywood Actress, Oge Okoye posted the below picture on social media and her fans called her out for wearing b*tt pad. She reposted the pics and said her a*s seems bigger because she’s wearing see through leggings. One of her fan said after she stole dog pics,she shouldn’t blame them if they doubted her. What do …

The post Actress Oge Okoye allegedly wears “yansh pad,” twitter user reacts (See photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

