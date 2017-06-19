Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Rosaline Meurer Exposes b**bs Publicly (Photos)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian actress, Rosaline Ufuoma Meurer who hails from the South-eastern part of the country gained popularity after being romantically linked with Olakunle Oladunni Churchill who is the estranged husband of screengoddess, Tonto Charity Dikeh. The controversial Personal Assistant to Oladunni Churchill of the Big Church Foundation – Rosaline Meurer appears to have purposely forgotten her …

The post Actress Rosaline Meurer Exposes b**bs Publicly (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.