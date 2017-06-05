Actress Rosaline Meurer Is Already Practicing Motherhood (Photo + Video)

Controversial Gambian born Nigerian Actress and Model, Rosaline Meurer be practicing motherhood already… The ‘Oasis’ star and apparent pet lover shared a video of her trying to get her dog to sleep, a dog being tied at her back..She wrote; ‘She just wouldn’t sleep and she won’t let me sleep either 😂😂😂 thought I should …

The post Actress Rosaline Meurer Is Already Practicing Motherhood (Photo + Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

