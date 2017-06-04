Actress, Sapphire Ogodo presents reality show ‘Actors Unleashed’ – Vanguard
Actress, Sapphire Ogodo presents reality show 'Actors Unleashed'
Nollywood actress, producer and President of SSMC, Sapphire Ogodo, and her team, present 'Actors Unleashed', a grassroots reality show aimed at discovering new talents for the movie industry and also to promote originality and culture. At a press …
Sapphire Ogodo Nollywood actress kicks off reality show 'Actors Unleashed'
