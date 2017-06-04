Actress, Sapphire Ogodo presents reality show ‘Actors Unleashed’

By Adetutu Adesoji

Nollywood actress, producer and President of SSMC, Sapphire Ogodo, and her team, present ‘Actors Unleashed’, a grassroots reality show aimed at discovering new talents for the movie industry and also to promote originality and culture.

At a press briefing on Thursday in Lagos, Sapphire explained that the reality show is born out of the need to discover and groom new acting talents and also to promote more of the Nigerian and African culture. The winners of the show will be managed by her talent management and movie production company SSMC.

Speaking on how participants can take part in the competition, she said, “We will commence the sale of forms on June 12, 2017 and interested contestants are to visit the website to know how they can apply. Auditions will be held in six state capitals – Benin-City, Calabar, Enugu, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, respectively. Dates and venues will be announced soon.”

“Actors Unleashed promises to be action packed and entertainment filled from start to finish. Successful contestants will be camped in the house for two weeks. The show will air on both local and cable TV and viewers can vote for their favorite contestants. The grand finale will be held later in the year. There will be a male and female winners and they will be receive car gifts, endorsements and other sundry deals’ added Pappy Chulla, the anchor of the show.

The post Actress, Sapphire Ogodo presents reality show ‘Actors Unleashed’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

