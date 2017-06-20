Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Uche Jombo reacts to alleged marital crisis rocking her home

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, who got us all hoping there’s no problem in her home after she yanked off her husband’s name from her social media handle, has reacted to the report. According to the ‘Wives on Strike’ star, she just want to take family off social media, hence the move. Here’s what she wrote; …

The post Actress Uche Jombo reacts to alleged marital crisis rocking her home appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.