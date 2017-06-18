Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Acts rally as ‘The Hallelujah Challenge’ gathers storm – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Acts rally as 'The Hallelujah Challenge' gathers storm
The Nation Newspaper
AMIDST criticism that has trailed The Hallelujah Challenge championed by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, a couple of Nigerian artistes have aligned themselves with the 30-day worship session. The challenge, which began June 1, holds midnight for one hour and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.