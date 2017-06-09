Adam Lallana: Harry Kane has shown he is one of top players in world – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Adam Lallana: Harry Kane has shown he is one of top players in world
Independent.ie
Adam Lallana believes England's Harry Kane is "one of the best players in the world". Hampden Park will witness the latest chapter in the Tottenham striker's fairytale rise after Gareth Southgate confirmed the 23-year-old as captain for Saturday's …
England players inspect Hampden Park pitch ahead of Scotland World Cup qualifier clash
Harry Kane chosen to captain England against Scotland
5 talking points ahead of Scotland's World Cup qualifier with England
