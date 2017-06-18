Adamawa students union shuts down ministry over cancellation of union election – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Adamawa students union shuts down ministry over cancellation of union election
Daily Trust
The National Union of Adamawa Students (NUADSS) have threatened to shut down the headquarters of Ministry for Higher Education in Yola over the cancellation of their election by the state government.. This is coming a day after the Commissioner for …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!