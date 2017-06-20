Adamu Adamu is a danger to national peace – says HURIWA

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and non – governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described the removal from public school’s curriculum of Christian religious knowledge by the education minister Mallam Adamu Adamu as a sinister plot to instigate inter-religious warfare in Nigeria. The Rights group has also classified the current education minister as an […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

