Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

Lagos—OBVIOUSLY piqued by the activities of kidnappers who had lately resorted to abducting school children for ransom, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Friday night declared holy war against kidnappers and their collaborators in the nation’s armed forces.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of worshippers at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost service at the new auditorium in Asese area of Ogun State, the revered cleric urged the army of faithful to join him in prayer against kidnapping.

“A few days ago, there was the report that kidnappers abducted six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe. I want you all to join me in praying that God should send fire to the camp of all those who are kidnapping for ransom.

He also led the congregation to pray to God to expose all their collaborators in the nation’s security forces and disgrace them, just as he prayed for the release of the six students before yesterday.

Further angered by growing violent crimes across the nation, Pastor Adeboye also urged the crowd to pray for the cessation of all violent crimes in the country including the shedding of innocent blood by either the remnants of defeated Islamic fundamentalist group, Boko Harm or Fulani herdsmen.

And for minutes the crowd responded in prayers against these groups of criminals, saying the international community looked on with increasing concern and interest as the security situation in parts of Nigeria looks increasingly volatile.

RCCG donates ICU equipment to LASUTH

Meantime, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Apapa Family, yesterday, donated some sets of Intensive Care Unit, ICU, equipment to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

The equipment include: four CR 5,000 ICU beds, four Alpha Active 4 Mattresses, B-Braun infusion pumps, syringe pumps, muliti-parameter patient monitors and bedside lockers

The church had also refurbished and equipped the ICU in the Surgical Emergency section of the hospital.

The Head Pastor of RCCG, Apapa Family, Idowu Iluyomade, spoke at the inauguration of the units and handing over of the equipment.

Iluyomade said that the donation was part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

The post Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

