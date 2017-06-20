Adekunle Ajasin University Admits 5,230 Students Who Took The Matriculation Oath 2016/2017.

The Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba (AAUA) admitted about 5,230 students for the 2016/2017 session. the newly admitted students took the matriculation oath today and the Vice Chancellor, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, has urged them to be good ambassadors of the University, their families, the nation and the world at large. Addressing the matriculating students after the …

The post Adekunle Ajasin University Admits 5,230 Students Who Took The Matriculation Oath 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

