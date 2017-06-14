Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold, Simi & 2Baba feature in Jon Ogah’s New Music Video “Uncle Suru” | See Exclusive B.T.S. Photos & Video

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in BBNaija, Music | 0 comments

Contemporary singer Jon Ogah is set to release a new single which features Adekunle Gold & Simi. The song is a refix of his famous “Uncle Suru” track and is set to be released along with a video that stars veteran artiste 2baba. Jon himself explained the inspiration for the song “Uncle Suru” as well […]

The post Adekunle Gold, Simi & 2Baba feature in Jon Ogah’s New Music Video “Uncle Suru” | See Exclusive B.T.S. Photos & Video appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.