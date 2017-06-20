Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adele surprises Grenfell Tower firefighters with cake – BBC News

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Adele surprises Grenfell Tower firefighters with cake
BBC News
Pop star Adele has paid an unexpected visit to some of the firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower blaze in west London last week. Her surprise appearance was documented by fireman Rob Petty at Chelsea fire station. Writing on Facebook Mr Petty …
Grenfell Tower: Why it hasn't collapsedNEWS.com.au
Adele pictured visiting Grenfell Tower firefighters for 'cup of tea and cuddle'Independent.ie
Prince of Hearts: William Breaks Royal Protocol and Hugs Victim of Deadly London FirePEOPLE.com
NPR –Now To Love –ABC News
all 861 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.