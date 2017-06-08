Pages Navigation Menu

Adelle Onyango denies her shoes cost Sh80,000 – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment


The Star, Kenya

Adelle Onyango denies her shoes cost Sh80,000
The Star, Kenya
There has been a lot of hype online with regards to Adelle Onyango's sneakers, Pharrell 'Human Race' NMD. Tabloids are stating that she bought them for Sh80,000. Adelle has come out to trash those rumours, stating that people focus on the wrong things …
