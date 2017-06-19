Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeosun reiterates relevance of revenue mobilisation to economy

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

MINISTER of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said that revenue mobilisation is critical to the success of Nigeria’s economic reform agenda. She stated this while delivering the keynote address at the NSE-BLOOMBERG CEO Round Table in Lagos during the weekend. According to her, “Government revenue is simply just too low for the size of our Government, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.