Adesoji Adesugba: Nigeria: Reasons we should stop the drumbeats of war

1966 is playing itself out again in Nigeria. Today, I can hear the sound of the drums like I did then. The noise of the call to war. I was not too young in the late sixties to know about the civil war in my country. Of course, I vividly recall an enemy plane bombing […]

Adesoji Adesugba: Nigeria: Reasons we should stop the drumbeats of war

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

