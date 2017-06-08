Adeyemi urges Bello to pardon Melaye

AS THE CRISIS between the Governor of Kogi State and Senator Dino Melaye rages on, former Senator from Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to temper justice with mercy and forgive Dino Melaye. The former Senator made this call last Tuesday in Lokoja conference hall of the government house during […]

