Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ADMISSION!!! How All Institutions Will Give Admission To Candidates

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

How All Institutions Will Give Admission To Candidates, A complete guide on how 2017/2018 Admission Screening/Post-UTME Admission process will be. How Universities will Conduct Admission this Year. After the recent scrapping of post utme exam by the federal government, you might be wondering how the universities will conduct admission this year. Going by the reactions …

The post ADMISSION!!! How All Institutions Will Give Admission To Candidates appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.