Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adorable Photos Of Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity As Flower Girl For Uncle’s Wedding

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity, was a little bride at her uncle’s wedding recently and proud mum Mercy shared cute photos from the event. Dressed in a flowing white lace dress for her Uncle Ebi’s wedding, Purity also wore a silver crown, matching necklace and earrings, holding on to a white flower basket. Mercy …

The post Adorable Photos Of Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity As Flower Girl For Uncle’s Wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.