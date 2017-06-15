Pages Navigation Menu

Adulterated kerosene kills eleven-month old baby

An eleven month-old baby was killed from explosions from adulterated kerosene, injured the baby’s mother, the woman’s son, another woman and a 14-year-old boy at three different parts of Aba, Abia State According to reports, the three incidents, which occurred last week, have created panic in Aba as residents now live in fear of adulterated …

