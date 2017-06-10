Aero gives free flight tickets to corps members – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Aero gives free flight tickets to corps members
Daily Trust
Aero Contractors Airline yesterday gave out 10 return flight tickets to members and officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State. The Sokoto-Abuja or Lagos tickets were given to six corps members who emerged winners at this year …
