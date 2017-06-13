Aeternity’s Crowdsale Second Phase is Over- Hitting CAP of $24 Million

The first phase of Aeternity’s contribution campaign successfully ended on April 6, 2017, raised more than $5.25 million, with $2 million raised just in the first hour. The second phase of the crowdsale, launched on May 29, 2017 also achieved a remarkable success with almost $24 million worth of funds raised up i.e. CAP has … Continue reading Aeternity’s Crowdsale Second Phase is Over- Hitting CAP of $24 Million

The post Aeternity’s Crowdsale Second Phase is Over- Hitting CAP of $24 Million appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

