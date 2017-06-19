Pages Navigation Menu

AFBC Boxing championship: Army flying Nigeria’s flag in Congo – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports


The Nation Newspaper

AFBC Boxing championship: Army flying Nigeria's flag in Congo
The Nation Newspaper
Seven members of the Nigerian Army Boxing team will represent Nigeria at the 2017 AFBC African Confederation Championships in Brazzaville, Congo. With the Nigerian Boxing Federation (NBF) unable to source for funds to travel to the Central African …
Bombers face uncertain future – As they miss African, World Champs and C'wealth GamesGraphic Online

