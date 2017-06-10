Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Super Eagles host South Africa

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News, Sports

  The Super Eagles start their quest to qualify for the AFCON 2019 to be hosted in Cameroon after missing out on the 2015 and 2017 editions in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon respectively.as they play against Bafana Bafana at the Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday. Bafana are also seeking a return to the AFCON …

