AFCON 2019 qualifier: Uyo comes alive for Eagles

By Monica Iheakam

Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, came alive yesterday evening as the Super Eagles team led by Head coach , Gernot Rohr arrived ahead of weekend’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The Eagles arrived at the Akwa Ibom International Airport in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at 4:25pm and headed straight to their Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort camp.

Rohr promised that the national team will not let Nigeria down when they clash with their opponents at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.

Captain, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi, Olarewaju Kayode and Dele Alampasu were all among the first callers.

Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ibrahim Alhassan all left Abuja monday evening and touched down in Uyo where they joined the rest of their team mates in camp.

Meanwhile, the battle for shirts in the Super Eagles midfield is hotting up with the arrival of FC Porto Midfielder, Mikel Agu.

Agu who spent last season on loan to Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal impressed Rohr during the team training tour in France, and did very well in the two test games against Corsica and Togo national teams.

However he faces strong competition from the regular midfielders in the team in Ndidi and John Ogu as both players are also in the team’s camp in Uyo for the all important cracker.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

