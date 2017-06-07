AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Vow to Win for Keshi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are prepared to beat South Africa and dedicate the victory to the memory of the late Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi.

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has said;Rohr states during a chat.Keshi who led the Super Eagles to win the AFCON in South Africa in 2013 died in June 2016 had also won the AFCON as a player in 1994.On his young team, he expresses confidence in the ability of the boys to get things done according to plan, adding that they will blend and mature with time. He believes South Africa will be tough, but the Super Eagles will overcome.Rohr reiterates his earlier statement that he would respond to the Bafana Bafana’s boasting on the pitch stressing that he would rather prepare his players than to play mind games.Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF on Wednesday remembered the late Super Eagles captain Stephen Keshi who died exactly one year ago in Benin City, Edo State.In an emotional message on its Twitter account, the NFF appreciated the life and times of the former defender.

We say not in grief you are no more, but we live in thankfulness that you were. Rest on BIG BOSS!

The NFF handle also wrote about Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa saying:

“Nigeria is on the march again. There’s no stopping us. We are confident. We are winners. We are SUPER! #SoarSuperEagles.”

— The NFF (@thenff) June 7, 2017