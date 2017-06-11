AFCON: How Super Eagles defeat made Coach Baxter an hero

Bafana Bafana‘s Coach,Stuart Baxter has become an hero in South Africa following the Super Eagles loss to his team in the qualifying match held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday .

According to Baxter , he said, he got overwhelming text messages from South African football fans:”I’ve never had so many text messages after a game. I mean‚ I started scrolling‚ and it just went on. I think there are about 50‚ and I don’t know how I’m going to answer them all – I think I’ll be up until midnight trying to. I’m delighted because if I had have a disappointing result‚ then straight away people are saying‚ ‘Ah well‚ you see. He’s good at club level but he’s failing again’.”So absolutely delighted.”

Baxter noted that match was very important to South Africans hence the commendations from all nooks and cranny of South Africa: But I think that’s a reflection of how important it was to so many people.”

Baxter also spoke on how he achieved the feat of beating the Super Eagles despite the home advantage. He said: “Though I’ve come in at such short notice. It’s been compromised preparations.

“We’ve had injury scares left‚ right and centre. We had to back off one of the training in Uyo due to jet lag. The trip was too long and arduous.

“And I don’t know if it took us a bit of time to get into our stride‚ or if you just expect a storm in the first 20 minutes – I don’t know if it was us or Nigeria.

“But it just felt that after about 20 minutes the crowd went down‚ Nigeria started making mistakes‚ and we opened the pitch better. And once we started opening the pitch‚ then we started getting our players on the ball‚ doing things on the ball.

“Once the defending led to attacking play‚ I thought we dominated the game. We hit the post twice.”

Baxter had failed to qualify South Africa for the 2006 World Cup

